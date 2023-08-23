Kate Winslet’s huge career regrets: “It’s fucking disgraceful”









The career achievements of Kate Winslet spread far and wide, and her portrayals of several complex women throughout a number of period dramas and independent films have garnered many accolades, including an Academy Award, five Baftas, and five Golden Globes. Amongst some of Winslet’s big hitters are the likes of Sense and Sensibility, Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

However, for every few wins in Winslet’s filmography, there must invariably come a loss or two, and the actor certainly looks to harbour a few moments where, in hindsight, she wishes that she might have second-guessed her decisions to take on a given role.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Winslet once expressed her regret at having worked with two notorious directors with very shady histories. Woody Allen and Roman Polanski have been shunned to varying degrees by Hollywood, leading several actors to question their ever working with them, including Winslet.

“It’s like, what the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet said. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s fucking disgraceful.” Clearly, there’s a level of shame in Winslet, although she cannot be entirely to blame.

Roman Polanski is known for having allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl back in the 1970s, leading him to flee the United States. Winslet worked with the director on the 2011 black comedy Carnage, which sees two parents try to put aside their differences for the sake of the good of their family.

She later worked on the 2017 period drama Wonder Wheel, directed by Woody Allen and also staring Jim Belushi, Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake, telling of a second wife and daughter of an amusement park ride operator who both begin an affair with a Coney Island lifeguard. Allen had been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter.

Winslet concluded her thoughts on her career regrets, stating: “And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets, but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?”

Again, Winslet is not entirely to blame for her film appearances, but it sounds like she will be more careful of her choices in the future.