Kate Winslet names her 5 favourite books of all time







English actress Kate Winslet has become an instantly recognisable name in the film industry, thanks to powerful performances in films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Titanic, among others. Her most recent project was the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown, for which she received universal critical acclaim as well as yet another Emmy nomination.

In an interview, Winslet commented on her unique selection process when it comes to choosing new projects: “For me, the bottom line is to play things that I wouldn’t necessarily expect to play. It’s important for me to do things that scare the shit out of me and things that don’t necessarily come easily. I like to make sure I feel challenged.”

She added, “The truth is, I don’t want to burn out. I always want to be interested and interesting to other people. Things start to shift and change as one gets older and you become a more interesting person. I need to keep mixing it up if I want to do this for the long haul, and I definitely do, so that seems to be the most sensible way about doing it.”

When she was asked about her favourite books of all time, Winslet named Émile Zola’s 1867 masterpiece Thérèse Raquin which was picked out for her by an ex-boyfriend. He described it as “one of the most extraordinary love stories ever written”, which caught Winslet’s attention. After having read it, the actress declared that it actually changed her life.

Winslet said: “This story seeps into your insides—the way Zola describes the intensity of the relationship between a woman and the man with whom she has an affair. When you meet Thérèse, she barely speaks. She’s so numb and stagnant. I think we’ve all been in those emotional places at one time or another. That lack of courage, lack of confidence, has always profoundly disturbed me.”

She also included a food book on her list: “Food is one of the sexiest, most glorious pleasures that can possibly be had. I happen to love preparing it, I love eating it, I love sharing it. I cannot stand cookbooks that don’t have pictures. You want to have evidence that this is going to be delicious. I love Giorgio’s book because where there’s a recipe, there’s a picture of it. It’s full of his love of food, the various taste sensations he’s experienced throughout his life, recipes, and pages of ingredients.”

Thérèse Raquin (Émile Zola – 1867)

Revolutionary Road (Richard Yates – 1961)

The Waterline (Joseph Olshan – 1989)

Boost Your Child’s Immune System (Lucy Burney – 2005)

Made in Italy: Food & Stories (Giorgio Locatelli – 2006)

Winslet also picked Richard Yates’ Revolutionary Road after having starred in Sam Mendes’ 2008 film adaptation alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: “Frank and April Wheeler meet in New York. He has bohemian ideas; she is a woman who believed that she was going to be something special among a group of special people.

“After they move to the suburbs, you see quite clearly the isolation they feel once severed from the city. In the moments when the two are happy, you see how happiness can be reignited in a relationship that’s starting to go sour, but they insist on seeing themselves as a kind of golden couple, destined for a more glamorous life. It’s really a story about disappointment—and how that can destroy one’s soul.”

