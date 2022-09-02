Kate Moss recalls how Johnny Depp pulled a diamond necklace out his arse









The British model and businesswoman Kate Moss has revealed that she was once gifted a diamond necklace by Johnny Depp, unveiling the present in a rather unconventional manner.

Speaking in a new video with British Vogue, the model looked back on her past 30 years in the industry, unpacking her most iconic looks. When analysing an outfit from 1995, that saw her wear a John Galliano dress with a diamond necklace, Moss exclaimed, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out the crack of his arse”.

Her recollection of events is not tinged with hyperbole either, explaining how the necklace ended up in Depp’s bum as she continued in the interview. “We were going out for dinner, and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I put my hand down his trousers and pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace,” Moss recalled with some enthusiasm.

Her relationship with Depp was once again brought to the surface recently when Moss testified in the defamation case between her ex-boyfriend and his partner Amber Heard. Speaking at the trial, she denied a claim that Depp had pushed her down the stairs in the 1990s.

Appearing on a recent episode of the popular radio programme Desert Island Discs, Moss explained her love for such musicians as George Harrison, David Bowie and Neil Young before stating that the 1987 movie Withnail and I was her “favourite movie”.

Take a look at Moss explaining her Depp, diamond and derrière story below.