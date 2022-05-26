Kate Moss claims Johnny Depp did not push her down stairs









The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has continued to remain at the centre of public attention for a while now, with many testimonies coming forward about the conflict. Recently, Depp’s ex-partner Kate Moss delivered her own testimony and provided insights about the rumours about a history of violent behaviour.

According to some sources, Depp had been violent with Moss while they dated from 1994 to 1998. One of the events that came to light was a particular incident where Depp allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs due to some disagreement between them, a claim that reinforced many statements made by Heard.

Moss said in her video testimony that nothing of that sort had happened and any claims about violence between the two were actually rumours that were being spread. She revealed: “We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.”

Instead of being the assaulter, Moss claimed that Depp was the one who saved her by coming to her rescue and seeking medical treatment. She added: “I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Addressing some of the claims made by Heard, Depp said: “It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she’s attributed to me and accused me of. I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to, because it’s gotten out of control.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.