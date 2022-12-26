Kate Hudson opens up about nepotism in Hollywood









When it comes to Hollywood royalty, Kate Hudson is arguably the perfect example. The daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson but raised by her mother and Kurt Russell, Hudson was involved in the world of performing arts from a very young age.

In a new interview with The Independent, the Glass Onion star opened up about her opinions on nepotism in Hollywood. Recently, the discussion about “nepo babies” in the film industry has been trending on social media because many prominent actors have been offended by the subject.

When asked about the current discourse about nepotism, Hudson replied: “nepotism thing… I don’t really care. I look at my kids, and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

The actor pointed out: “Actually, think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!”

According to Hudson, real acting talent eventually triumphs any family connections that open doors: “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is. If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.