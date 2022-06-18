Kate Bush’s 'Running Up That Hill' hits number one on UK singles chart









It seems that Stranger Things has officially done it. Although it might have been easy to predict given its surge in popularity, Kate Bush’s 1985 song ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ has officially hit number one on the UK singles chart.

Surprisingly, this is only the second time Bush has held the top spot on the singles chart—placing her as the artist that holds the record for the longest-ever gap between number one singles. This is her first since 1978’s ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Upon the song’s original release, it only managed to reach No. 3 on the charts. Of the song’s newfound popularity after 37 years, Bush has commented, “I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.”

In her statement, she also talked about Stranger Things, saying, “I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

She concluded her statement by saying, “Thank you so very much for making the song a No 1 in such an unexpected way.” It’s clear just how sweet and gracious Kate Bush is just by the way she speaks of the accomplishment and the circumstances that brought it to be.

It’s a truly incredible accomplishment to have a song hit No. 1 after so many years, and it’s a truly amazing song to boot—a well-deserved win for the talented icon.

If you want to listen to the vintage song taking the world by storm once again, listen to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ down below.