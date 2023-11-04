Kate Bush shares statement for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame absence: “Today I feel a little taller”

Kate Bush was last night inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and Sheryl Crow, and shared a statement on her absence from the Brooklyn ceremony.

Bush, who has famously dodged the spotlight throughout her career, said that although she wouldn’t be attending, the real honour was “knowing that you felt I deserved it”. On her website, she continued: “I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry,” noting she never thought she would be given the “wonderful accolade”.

While she reflected on the award, she also took time to congratulate Elton John songwriter Bernie Taupin. The ‘Tiny Dancer’ writer received a Musical Excellence Award and was extensively praised by Bush.

“When I was growing up my hero was Elton John,” she said. “I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him, and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me.” She went on to share that as a little girl in southeast London, she could never have dreamed that she would appear at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event alongside Taupin.

“Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying,” she said. “Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!”

The 2023 ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre featured an appearance from Taupin’s long-time collaborator, Elton John, as well as Olivia Rodrigo, Missy Elliot, and St. Vincent. Reflecting on the magnitude of her induction, Bush concluded her statement with: “I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.”

