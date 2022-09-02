Kate Bush releases ‘Running Up That Hill’ as a CD format single









The smash hit song of Kate Bush, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, has been released as a CD format single today (September 2nd). It’s the first time the track from the album Hounds of Love has been released on CD.

Yesterday, both Kate Bush and Harry Styles were crowned by Spotify as the current leading artists on the platform, according to their Top Songs Of Summer 2022 streaming report.

According to Spotify’s official statement, ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles had recorded a whopping 610 million streams on the platform in just the last three months. The track is the lead single from the former One Direction star’s third studio album Harry’s House, and is the most listened-to song in the world right now, topping the charts in 24 countries.

Meanwhile, the Bush classic ‘Running Up That Hill’ came in behind Styles’ tune at second place, although it had actually taken the top spot as the most-played summer track in the United States.

‘Running Up That Hill’ has seen a considerable boost in popularity ever since it was featured significantly in the fourth season of the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things on Netflix back in May and July. Reportedly, Bush had netted a staggering £1.9 million in streaming royalties alone, mostly because she herself owns the rights to the song.

Responding to the upturn in success for the track, Bush wrote on her website, “I can’t believe it, […] it’s all starting to feel a bit surreal. I’d only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn’t know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max’s totem, but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller-coaster journey. I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular.”