Why Kate Bush rejected Fleetwood Mac in 1978









In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released their eleventh album, the iconic Rumours. The record, which featured hits like ‘Dreams’, ‘The Chain’, and ‘Go Your Own Way’, was written during a particularly tumultuous time for the band. During production, the band members were experiencing various relationship problems and substance abuse issues. Much of the content of Rumours followed from this.

The record would go on to become the band’s magnum opus, the defining break-up record, and one of the most celebrated and successful albums of all time. Its success was only bolstered by an accompanying tour of the same name, which saw the band play 96 shows across Europe, the UK, Japan, Oceania and North America.

Their tour of the States was particularly ambitious, as the band embarked upon over 80 dates over three legs. The first leg, and the smallest, took place in early 1977, taking Fleetwood Mac from New York to Kansas. The second leg was slightly lengthier, as the band spent their summer playing everywhere from Miami to Vancouver. After a break to record their follow-up album, Tusk, Fleetwood Mac went straight back to touring the US the following summer. This final leg was dubbed ‘The Penguin Summer Country Safari’.

When Fleetwood Mac were planning their tour, they reached out to English art pop artist Kate Bush in hopes that they could secure her as their support act, but Bush was to decline the offer. Fleetwood Mac were one of the most successful bands in the world, operating within similar scenes to Bush. They were offering one of the most ambitious tour support slots available – so why did Bush turn them down?

In the late 1970s, Bush may have only been in the early stages of her career, but she was already garnering acclaim and success of her own accord. She signed with EMI Records and began preparing her debut album, The Kick Inside, for release. ‘Wuthering Heights’ was released as the lead single ahead of the album in 1978. Written when Bush was just 18 years old, the track became the first song written and performed by a female artist to top the UK charts.

Alongside the planning and release of her debut studio music, Bush was also planning a tour of her own. ‘The Tour of Life’ took her on 24 dates across the UK and Europe in the spring of 1979. She went all out with the tour’s production, which included dancers, mime, magic, projections, costume changes and readings. Already preoccupied with planning this tour, Bush could not accept the offer to share the stage with Fleetwood Mac. She also had ambitions far beyond a half an hour support slot, which would have limited the huge spectacle she had planned for her live set.

‘The Tour of Life’ sold out most dates and added more dates due to demand, but it would mark Bush’s one and only concert tour. Speculation surrounding her decision never to tour again has been rife, with some suggesting it might have been due to her dislike of travelling, her prioritisation of family, or a consequence of the death of her lighting director, Bill Duffield, during ‘The Tour of Life’. Bush also later penned a song in tribute to Duffield titled ‘Blow Away’.