Kate Bush has placed hidden messages inside her new lyric book









Following Kate Bush‘s resurgence in popularity last year, thanks to the use of her song ‘Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)’ in the Netflix series Stranger Things, the singer will rerelease her book, How To Be Invisible, with an updated introduction and illustrations.

The hardback lyric book was initially released in 2018; however, an updated paperback version will drop on April 6th, featuring illustrations by Jim Kay. The book will retail for £10.99. Waterstones, Rough Trade, and selected independent stores in the UK will offer signed editions. The book can be pre-ordered from 9am on Friday, January 20th.

Several signed copies will feature hidden messages written in invisible ink, which will be distributed randomly. According to Bush’s website, to read the cryptic messages, recipients must place the signature page under ultraviolet light.

The past year has introduced a new generation of fans to Bush’s music, with ‘Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)’ topping the charts in eight different countries, including the United Kingdom, where it remained for three consecutive weeks. It peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at number one for seven weeks straight in Ireland.

Despite rarely licensing her music for popular media, Bush allowed Stranger Things to use her 1985 song because she is a fan of the show. The track was the artist’s first number-one since her debut single ‘Wuthering Heights’ was released in 1978.

Reflecting on her resurgence in popularity, Bush shared in her 2022 Christmas message: “It’s been a crazy, roller-coaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the number one track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia, and also to see it making it all the way to number three in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”