Kate Bush hits the top of the charts thanks to 'Stranger Things'









For the first time since 1985, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ is sitting at the top of the music charts. The single, featured heavily in the fourth season of Stranger Things, is number one on the iTunes Charts and number 106 on Spotify’s top 200.

‘Running Up That Hill’ is first heard through the Walkman of May Mayfield (Sadie Sink), a key member of the central ensemble in Stranger Things. Google-search traffic for the song has exploded since the latest episode of the show aired.

Released by Kate Bush in 1985, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is taken from the English singer-songwriter’s Hounds Of Love album and was her first 12-inch single. The track appears in key scenes throughout the series, acting both as a thematic motif and a reminder that the action is taking place in the 1980s.

Bush’s single originally entered the UK singles chart at number nine, eventually peaking at number three. The track was also a success in America, giving Bush her first Billboard hit in 1987 when the track reached the top 30 of the Hot 100.

Since it first burst onto our screens in 2016, Stranger Things has combined 1980s nostalgia with sci-fi horror to give us one of the most continually thrilling and popular TV experiences of recent years.

The fourth season of the series includes the usual throwback soundtrack, featuring tracks like ‘California Dreamin” by The Beach Boys, ‘Psycho Killer’ by the Talking Heads and ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ by Dead or Alive. Stranger Things season four is being released in two parts. The second wave of episodes will be available from July 1st.