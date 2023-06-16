Kasabian take on AI with new single ‘Algorithms’









Ahead of festival season, Kasabian have returned with the anthemic ‘Algorithms’, which takes on artificial intelligence.

The track is Kasabian’s first release since their album The Alchemist’e Euphoria, which the Leicester band released last year. On the latest single, singer Serge Pizzorno sings about the dangerous rise of AI, and claims: “They’ll never feel love like us”. Pizzorno commented of ‘Algorithms’: ‘Algorithms’ is a song that explores the idea that robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us…for now.”

Additionally, the new release arrives alongside a lyric video courtesy of digital designers Uncanny, comprised of Elliott Elder and George Muncey. The pair enlisted Ewan Leslie on the project, who helped bring their vision to life.

They explained of the visuals: “The track distinguishes the difference between human and machine thought/emotion, so we employed a design process that makes a point of both physical and digital techniques wherever possible. Typesetting the artwork, preparing the video on screen, and then physically scanning the artwork and re-filming the animation with hand drawn markings overlaid.”

They continued: “Facial animations were created by feeding a neural network imagery of Kasabian themselves, asking it to dream up beings that exist latently between the band. The final file was then re-filmed on a bespoke display, not illuminated by RGB pixels but instead magnets, physically moving coloured particles around the screen.”

‘Algorithms’ arrives ahead of Kasabian’s summer of gigs which includes headline performances at Y-Not Festival and Victorious Festival. They will additionally appear at TRNSMT in Glasgow and perform at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Watch the video for ‘Algorithms’ below.