Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole 'Django Unchained' from him









Kanye West has been on a violent downward spiral, permanently damaging his public image by spouting all kinds of uninformed and dangerous comments. Now, the rapper has claimed that Quentin Tarantino stole the idea for Django Unchained from him.

Recently, West was widely condemned for his anti-semitic attacks against the Jewish community. The rapper has also been championed by conservative pundits who have pointed to him as a symbol of intelligence because he handed out reactionary “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, West alleged that Tarantino and Jamie Foxx actually stole the idea for Django Unchained from him. According to the rapper, he had pitched the idea to both of them while planning the video for ‘Gold Digger’.

West claimed: “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie [Foxx], they got the idea from me because the idea for Django I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

Some fans view Django Unchained as one of Tarantino’s most controversial films due to the excessive use of racist language and its complicated relationship with history, while others claim it is one of Tarantino’s finest. At this point, neither Tarantino nor Foxx have responded to Kanye’s allegations.

