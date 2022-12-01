Kanye West's shocking 'InfoWars' interview: "I see good things about Hitler"









If you’re tired of the daily torrent of Kanye West antisemitism, then you’ll have to ignore this article. For everyone else, Ye is back with some more horrible takes.

While appearing in Alex Jones’ InfoWars programme earlier today (always a solid start for sanity), Jones attempted to defend West from comparisons to Adolf Hitler. Instead, West decided that it would be appropriate to say that he believes that there were some upsides about the man who spearheaded the Holocaust.

“I see good things about Hitler,” West told Jones. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography,” West rambled. “But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”

“I’m done with that,” he added. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.” I think the sentiment that West was flopping around there had something to do with finding value in everybody, but when your number-one example is literally Hitler, it’s hard to find any kind of rational thought.

Some fact-checking here: the term “highway” goes back to before the 12th century, and there were highways in both America and Germany before Hitler rose to power. Also, the modern microphone was invented by British-American inventor David Edward Hughes back in the 1870s. It’s probably a fool’s errand to fact-check Kanye West, but these are basic things here.

West’s semi-coherent rants also saw him attack Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, his brother, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Dave Chapelle, who joked about West’s antisemitic remarks during his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year. West found yet another way to put his foot in his mouth by claiming, “No one in high school knew what antisemitic meant until Ye made it popular.”

This wasn’t the first time that West had praise for the mass murderer. Earlier this year, The Ringer podcaster and former TMZ employee Van Lathum claimed that West had praised Hitler during his appearance at the TMZ office back in 2018.

Je viens de mettre 30 secondes Kanye West chez Alex Jones et Kanye dit:

"I see good things about Hitler also, I love everyone (…) this guy invented highways, the microphone (…) every human has something of value they brought to the table especially Hitler" pic.twitter.com/QwIINrzd24 — Philippe Berry (@ptiberry) December 1, 2022