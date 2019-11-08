Kanye West has a dream. That dream? To legally change his name to ‘Christian Genius Billionaire’ and run for President of the United States.

The rapper, who recently released his ninth studio album Jesus Is King, turned up at the fifth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York this week to speak alongside Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smit.

“Martin Luther King didn’t get killed because he had a dream; he had something else he was going to talk about,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He talked about black empowerment, economic empowerment,” West added.

“When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million (£768m) receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire’. They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100% ownership [that] I have at Yeezy…

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is… It will be on the license plate.”

West wants to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump by running for President. (Credit: White House)

Elsewhere in the interview West, or should we say Genius Billionaire, casually dropped in his intentions to run for President. “When I run for President in 2024,” he said while the audience began to erupt in laughter.

“What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

