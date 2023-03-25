Kanye West appears to address antisemitism controversy: “Thank you Jonah Hill”









Disgraced rapper Kanye West has returned to Instagram to share a post about Jonah Hill making him “like Jewish people again.”

West was removed from Twitter and Instagram towards the end of 2022 after making several antisemitic comments. He was subsequently dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga and his agency CCA before declaring his respect for Adolf Hitler on an episode of The Alex Jones Show.

On Sunday, March 25th, West posted a screenshot from the 2012 buddy-cop film 21 Jump Street. Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, the film follows two young police officers going undercover in a high school.

Beneath the photo, West wrote: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is a Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.”

