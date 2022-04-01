Kano to star in Daniel Kaluuya’s new film ‘The Kitchen’









Currently starring in the second season of the Netflix show Top Boy, the rapper and actor Kano has been picked out to join the brand new dystopian film, The Kitchen, written by the Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya.

Joining the young actor Jedaiah Bannerman, the forthcoming film co-written by Kaluuya and Joe Murtagh, will follow Izi (Kano) and Benji (Bannerman) as they battle to survive in a brutal dystopia where the odds are stacked against them.

The synopsis for the brand new film further reveals that the story will be set in London in 2044, “a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city”.

Continuing, the plot outlines the titular ‘Kitchen’, “the first and the largest of its kind – it’s London’s last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. It’s here we meet Izi, a resident of the kitchen, who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family”.

Marking the directorial debut of British filmmaker Kibwe Tavares, the new film also marks the feature film writing debut of Kaluuya, with the actor having also written two short films, as well as contributing to the writing of the iconic coming-of-age series Skins back in 2009.

Currently in production, The Kitchen will be released on Netflix in 2023 and will be hot on our radar as one of the most anticipated films of next year.