Kang Soo-yeon, iconic South Korean actress, dies aged 55









Kang Soo-yeon, the iconic South Korean actress who was called ‘Korea’s first world star’, has tragically passed away at the age of 55 on Saturday, May 7th.

Starting out as a child actor, Kang Soo-yeon gained recognition from national audiences due to her performances on projects like A High School Student’s Diary. However, her international breakthrough would come later when she starred in The Surrogate Woman which won multiple accolades for its brilliance.

Kang Soo-yeon also won the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival which marked the beginning of her journey toward becoming a global icon. Her Best Actress award wasn’t just an individual achievement but a matter of national pride since she became the first Korean actor to win a major award at an international film festival.

After taking a hiatus following the 2011 film Hanji, Kang Soo-yeon served on the board of the Busan International Film Festival. Recently, she was involved in the sci-fi film Jung-E by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho which was supposed to be a Netflix original and is scheduled for a release later this year.

On Thursday, May 5th, Kang Soo-yeon was found unconscious on the floor of her house. The reports stated that the actress had collapsed due to a cerebral haemorrhage and had suffered a cardiac arrest. Although she received two days of medical treatment, Kang Soo-yeon passed away and her legacy was celebrated by the Jeonju International Film Festival which coincidentally concluded on the same day.

