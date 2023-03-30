Kamala Harris shares playlist of her travels in Africa









Vice President Kamala Harris has spent the last few months touring around the continent of Africa and has released a Spotify playlist documenting her travels. The playlist is also accompanied by Harris’ tour around the continent.

Most of the playlist is made up of native African musicians, including Amaaree and Harmonize. Alongside the proceeds from the playlist, Harris has also announced her pledge to support African innovation in Ghana. When addressing the country, Harris talked about spotlight Africa as a continent where Americans can invest in.

When addressing her efforts, Harris stated (via Africanews), “Together, we will address the challenges we face, and the opportunities ahead. America will be guided not by what we can do for our African partners, but what we can do with our African partners”.

Amaaree had previously gained exposure on TikTok for her combination of different genres, telling NME, “I don’t even think I could categorise [my music] because there are just so many different types of genres and energies that I’ve tapped into. it was everything, from afrobeat to progressive house to baile funk to pop or trap”. Amaaree has also been known for her latest singles like ‘Reckless & Sweet’ and was featured in Stormzy’s video for ‘This Is What I Mean’.

Harris’s playlist My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia is available to stream now.