Kabeaushé announces new album with lead single ‘These Dishes Ain’t Gonna Do Themselves’









Raised in the vivid expanse of Nairobi, Kenya, and now docked amid the demimonde of Berlin, Kabeaushé brings an eclectic slice of life to their work. They look to encapsulate that on their new album, and they have offered the first snippet with the single ‘These Dishes Ain’t Gonna Do Themselves’.

Kabeaushé is now signed to Monkeytown Records following the debut album, The Coming of Gaze, released on Nyege Nyege Tapes last year. That record echoed with a singular sound, twisting indie guitar work with a hip-hop aura and an array of worldly flourishes. This looks set to continue.

Speaking about the latest single, Kabeaushé commented: “This was one of the first songs I wrote for the project, and one of my most articulate ones, and it captures perfectly the madness of the rest of the project. Brace for impact.“ Thanks to the wry humour, you’ll be bracing with a smile on your face.

This mania is also translated to the accompanying music video for the track. “The idea behind that video was to translate as much of the feral energy of the music to the visual as possible without being too distracting, and I think we did that. It completely rips! And I’m pretty excited about executing more ideas for the rest of the album,“ Kabeashé said of the fitting effort.

With Kabeaushé’s alter ego ‘the Shé’ bringing plenty of performative theatrics to proceedings, the act is one of the most evocative to come from Berlin’s fruitful scene for quite some time now. And yet, beyond the avant-garde surface, there is a pop core that Kabeaushé has honed on their long journey to this point.

Hold On To Deer Life, There’s a Blcak Boy Behind You! is set for release on November 10th. And you can check out the video for ‘These Dishes Ain’t Gonna Do Themselves’ below.

The video was directed by Kabochi Gitau, with Edwin Maina on DP duties and Kelvin Carris as editor and colourist.