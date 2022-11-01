Dodgeball 2: Justin Long confirms Vince Vaughn plan for the sequel









In a new interview, Dodgeball actor Justin Long has revealed that Ben Stiller still hasn’t agreed to take part in a sequel despite Vince Vaughn having an idea.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story was released in 2004, and since then, there’s been a clamouring for a sequel. However, until now, there hasn’t been much speculation regarding Dodgeball 2, but Long has confirmed Vaughn has an idea for the film. Although there is one major snag, Stiller is yet to say yes to the project.

Long told ComicBook.com: “Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little…what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that.”

He added: “It’s very risky, you don’t wanna shit on the original, you want something just as good. So I think he’s a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it.”

Long, who played Justin Redman in the comedy classic, continued: “Vince is a very convincing person, so I’m just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It’s a funny idea, I don’t wanna say what it is. I know Ben loves ‘Dodgeball’ and loves that character. I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing.”

The actor also recalled “a little mini-reunion” they did for charity and how Stiller loved the project. He added: “Ben put on the moustache again, I remember him talking about how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was.” He concluded, “I do know that Vince has a great idea for it and it’s just a matter of getting Ben on board.”

Meanwhile, in September, Stiller was permanently banned from Russia after publically throwing his support behind Ukraine and meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.