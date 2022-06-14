Justin Lin is set to direct 'One Punch Man' adaptation









Justin Lin has worked on various prominent projects over the course of his career, ranging from TV shows like Community and True Detective to franchises such as Star Trek as well Fast and Furious. Now, he is set to direct a live-action adaptation of one of the most famous and beloved anime series in existence – One Punch Man.

A parody of anime clichés and the overused structures within the frameworks of the art form, One Punch Man revolves around a superhero who is extremely bored because he can defeat any opponent with a single punch. The anime has managed to garner a robust fan base by constantly subverting the expectations of the viewers and setting up hilarious premises.

Originally created as a webcomic by the artist ONE, Madhouse eventually produced an anime adaptation which received widespread critical acclaim and drew in audiences from all over the world. Most anime fans are hesitant about live-action translations but they are curious about this one whose screenplay has been written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

Recalling the origin of the series in an interview, ONE said: “It felt great to finally fulfil my dream of showing my manga to others. Before then some of my pictures had included panels with stick figures, but after I started posting manga up on my site I stopped doing that. I kept on posting manga to my mobile phone site for a little while after that…”

Adding, “But I realised that I was never going to get good at manga if I just kept on drawing ones that were the size of the palm of your hand, so I stopped. Later that same friend who had told me how to draw manga for mobile phone sites started making manga with his laptop. Web comics are really easy to read up on a big PC screen, and I thought it was just perfect. And so, One-Punch Man became the first web comic I made on the PC.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.