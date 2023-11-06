Just Stop Oil protestors attack the ‘Rokeby Venus’ at the National Gallery

Protestors from the activist group Just Stop Oil have smashed the protective glass of a painting at The National Gallery in London.

The ‘Rokeby Venus’ painting was created by Diego Velazquez in the 1600s. Notably, the artwork was previously hacked by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914 at the same historic gallery in London. However, it was later restored to mint condition and put back on display.

Just Stop Oil have named the perpetrators as Hanan and Harrison, who are both in their early 20s. The organisation said in a statement: “Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil.”

They continued: “Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914, and it is failing us now. New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families, we must Just Stop Oil.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for the National Gallery said: “At just before 11am this morning (6 November 2023), two people entered Room 30 of the National Gallery. The pair appeared to strike The Toilet of Venus (‘The Rokeby Venus’) (1647-1651) by Velázquez with what appeared to be emergency rescue hammers.”

The statement continued: “The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene. Two people have been arrested. The painting is now being removed from display so it can be examined by Conservators.”

Last year, Just Stop Oil protestors threw tins of soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting ‘Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery. Following the act, Phoebe Plummer, who was responsible for the vandalism, said: “What is worth more? Art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

She added: “The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

Meanwhile, another group of Just Stop Oil protestors on November 6th have been arrested for obstructing traffic near Downing Street. The latest series of demonstrations coincides with the unveiling of a new law allowing new oil and gas licences to be brought in every year which is set to be announced in the King’s Speech on November 7th.