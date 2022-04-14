Just Mustard drop the enchanting new song 'Mirrors'









Just Mustard - 'Mirrors' 7.6

Just Mustard have returned with their new track ‘Mirrors’. A hauntingly and enchanting piece of music, it harks back to the early days of shoegaze, with one eye on the work of Slowdive. The band have also managed to mix in a slightly more dynamic, post-punk influence, and the result is truly special.

The reverb-drenched main motif is incredible, and you could quite easily hear it on a track by Joy Division as you could on the works of modern shoegazers such as Pinkyshinyultrablast, Lorelle Meets the Obsolete or Nothing.

‘Mirrors’ builds into a heady cacophony before it reaches its climax and then fades out, leaving you wanting more. It’s a real piece of art, and it confirms what we knew all along, Just Mustard are one of the most refreshing outfits out there, and we cannot wait for what else they have in store.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming sophomore album, Heart Under, which is scheduled for release on May 27th via Partisan. ‘Mirrors’ is the third single from the album, following ‘Still’ and ‘I Am You’.

Just Mustard guitarist, and the co-vocalist on ‘Mirrors’, David Noonan, explained: “‘Mirrors’ was one of the final songs to be written for Heart Under, the lyrics and music arrived together in what felt like one moment and we wanted to keep the feeling of one thought or moment constant throughout the song”.

Heart Under was recorded at Attica Studios in Donegal. It was produced by the band and mixed by David Wrench, who has collaborated with Frank Ocean, Jamie xx and FKA twigs in the past.

It’s set to be a significant year for Just Mustard. They’re currently on the road supporting their compatriots, Fontaines D.C., on their world tour.

Listen to ‘Mirrors’ below.

