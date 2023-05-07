Juno Temple names her five favourite movies of all time









Although Juno Temple had already garnered a lot of traction due to her roles in films like Atonement and The Three Musketeers, the English actor recently revitalised her career through the incredibly popular series Ted Lasso. Among Apple TV’s flagship shows, Ted Lasso has bridged the gap between American television and football. Temple is routinely among the most impressive actors in the ensemble cast, perfectly manifesting the unique energy of her character Keeley Jones.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Temple was asked about the cinematic masterpieces that influenced her the most. To start her selection, the actor cited Terrence Malick’s incredible directorial debut Badlands which is routinely cited as one of the greatest American films in the history of cinema. According to Temple, it’s an unparalleled love story with brilliant cinematography and a “flawless” performance by Sissy Spacek.

Temple explained: “Badlands, I think is one of the best love stories of all time. I think it’s beautifully shot and I think Sissy Spacek’s flawless in it. I watched that movie and — you know when your hair stands up on your body and you can’t control it? — that movie really affected me quite deeply, and I cried at the end. I based a character that I did last year in this movie called Killer Joe on Sissy Spacek in that movie. It’s a big inspiration for me. I think it’s a flawless movie.”

While talking about Julien Temple’s Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten, she said: “Because I think it’s one of my dad’s masterpieces, and Joe Strummer was someone who was a big part of my upbringing and was one of my dad’s best friends. I have such great memories of hanging out with the two of them. It’s something that means a lot to me. I really think my dad put his heart and soul into that film and that’s the kind of film-making I wanna do. No, I don’t wanna direct. I wanna act.”

Temple also cited the influence of Jean Cocteau’s poetic opus Beauty and the Beast, claiming that this was the film that inspired her to enter the industry. She revealed: “That was the day I knew I wanted to be an actress. Also, the way that the Beast smokes, when he looks at her and his skin smokes; and when he takes off the glove and his hand’s just smoking. The whole ending… it’s this weird, twisted ending.”

Check out the full list below.

Juno Temple’s favourite movies:

Badlands (Terrence Malick, 1973)

True Romance (Tony Scott, 1993)

Heathers (Michael Lehmann, 1988)

Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten (Julien Temple, 2007)

Beauty and the Beast (Jean Cocteau, 1946)

Temple’s selection is certainly interesting, featuring fascinating romances like Badlands, Beauty and the Beast and True Romance. In addition, she also selected the 1988 coming-of-age comedy Heathers among her favourites because of the hilarious screenplay as well as its undeniable impact on the frameworks of popular culture.

When asked to elaborate on the brilliance of Michael Lehmann’s beloved gem, Temple gushed: “Heathers — again, a kind of weird romance story and a dark tale. I love the dialogue in that movie… It’s just so funny and so gritty and I love the performances in it, and I think it has one of the best endings of all time.”