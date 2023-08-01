Jungle release interactive music video for ‘Back On 74’









Electronic music duo Jungle have shared a new track, ‘Back On 74’, along with an accompanying special, interactive music video.

The music video has been described as a “music video art gallery” with a range of 10,000 pieces of artwork changing on each view.

Created with WeTransfer, the each image in the video will be available for fans to download, which will then be replaced by another image for fans to see.

The framed art pieces often appear in the background of the video or are sometimes held by accompanying dancers throughout. The single is included as part of the duo’s forthcoming album, Volcano, which will be released on August 11th, 2023.

“I think for Jungle, it’s actually really the most honest record we’ve made,” the band’s Josh Lloyd-Watson told NME. “In my head, I see us as like Daft Punk or Chemical Brothers – that sort of duo that makes electronic music. But we’ve always had this soul side and this love for soul music, so it’s always been a little bit more song-based. The new record is just an extension of that journey”.

The duo signalled their new chapter back in March with the single ‘Candle Flame’, followed by their third studio album Loving in Stereo.

Their desire to remain elusive is intentional, as Lloyd-Watson told MusicTech back in 2021: “It’s not part of our personality, but because we make music, everybody kind of wants to know [who we are]…We ain’t beautiful celebrities”.