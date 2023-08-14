Jungle promise to “get people dancing” at All Points ahead of headline set









Ahead of their headline performance at All Points East in London later this month, Jungle‘s Josh Lloyd-Watson has discussed the prestigious slot with Far Out and shared their plans for the show.

Jungle will headline the East London event on August 26th, other acts set to top the bill include Stormzy and The Strokes. The set is completed by Haim and Dermot Kennedy. For Jungle, it will be their first time headlining a festival of this magnitude, and Lloyd-Watson described it as an “honour”.

The upcoming show will see Jungle take to the stage following performances from artists including Erykah Badu, Raye and Gabriels. In an exclusive interview with Far Out, Lloyd-Watson self-deprecatingly stated his band isn’t as well-known as other headliners on the bill but promised to deliver “a good time” to the 40,000-capacity crowd.

“Well, obviously, they’ve fucked up there because we ain’t as big as those two,” he semi-jokingly said of their position on the line-up.

The producer continued: “It’s an honour to be able to step up to headline, but I’m aware Jungle aren’t The Stokes. I grew up listening to them, and they’re the greatest. Stormz is obviously the man, too. He’s so loveable. We’ve just got to go, have a good time and get people dancing.”

He also noted: “Somebody said to me the other day, ‘You’ve nailed it, you can headline a festival, but nobody knows you when you walk down the street’. When you see what fame can do the people, I’m glad I don’t have to deal with that in the rawest way.”

The headline performance at All Points East follows the release of their fourth album Volcano. In a four-star review of the LP, Far Out wrote: “If all you want to do is get out of your own head and have an amazingly fun time, then Volcano just might be your favourite album of this year. It’s a record that proves that Jungle are in their sweet spot, working at the absolute top of their game.”

Watch the video for ‘Back On 74’ below.