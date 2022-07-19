Juliette Binoche was forced to turn down three Steven Spielberg blockbusters









Actor Juliette Binoche has revealed that she has been forced to turn down the opportunity to work with celebrated Hollywood director Steven Spielberg on three separate occasions.

The French actor, who stars in Claire Denis’ new film Both Sides of the Blade, was speaking to Variety when she made the reveal that she had no other option but to say no to Spielberg on three occasions for a trio of his best-known films, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade all because of scheduling conflicts.

“I don’t remember very well but Steven [Spielberg] reminded me,” she said. “The first time was for Indiana Jones 3, because I was doing The Lovers On The Bridge with Leos Carax. The second time for Schindler’s List, I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs [Jurassic Park], I had already committed to Three Colors: Blue(Krzysztof Kielowski’s film).”

Binoche continued: “It would have been amusing to do Jurassic Park to see how [Spielberg] makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men’s director, like Scorsese actually.”

The fact that she deems both Spielberg and Scorsese as directors of more male-oriented films, doesn’t mean that she wouldn’t be open to working with them in the future though. “Of course I would! Even if I find their approach to cinema to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique which they own completely, and there’re storytellers. But their films lack women,” Binoche counted.

This is not the first time Binoche turned our attention to the absence of female leads in Spielberg and Scorsese films. Back in 2016, she made headlines when she discussed the lack of female representation in the work of both directors at the Cannes Film Festival. Of Scorsese, she opined: “He has a very feminine side of himself. But for me, he doesn’t explore it [in his work].”

