Julianne Nicholson joins the cast of Kristoffer Borgli’s A24 film ‘Dream Scenario’









The latest movie from the Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, Dream Scenario, has completed its list of impressive cast members, which includes Nicolas Cage, Michael Cera and more.

Details of the brand-new feature film are being kept tightly under wraps, but it’s understood that the new film will be a comedy, which is understandable when looking at cast members Cage, Cera, Julianne Nicholson, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Dylan Gelula and Tim Meadows. Borgli’s most recent movie, Sick of Myself, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and received overwhelming praise across the board.

If this wasn’t enough to get you excited about Dream Scenario, the new film will also be produced by the horror aficionado Ari Aster, director of 2018s Hereditary and 2019s Midsommar.

The modern landscape of horror cinema may not have looked so fruitful without the influence of Ari Aster, a director whose contemporary legacy is only really matched by the likes of Robert Eggers, Jennifer Kent and Jordan Peele. Despite having only made two films over the course of his relatively short career, Aster has managed to capture the attention of a very specific corner of horror cinema, becoming a basion of smart, elegant terror.

Aster’s latest movie, Disappointment Blvd. starring Michael Gandolfini, Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Ryan, is set for release in early 2023.

Check out the trailer for Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself, below.