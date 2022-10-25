Julian Lennon releases AI music video for 'Lucky Ones'









Grammy-nominated musician Julian Lennon, the eldest son of Beatle John Lennon, has released an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, ‘Lucky Ones’. The track is taken from his latest studio album Jude, released in September.

According to the press statement, the upbeat track inspires “hope and unity” by reminding us how lucky we are to live on this planet. Lennon’s lyrics call for revolutionary action to combat climate change: “If we unite, we’ll get through whatever/ We need this world to last us forever.”

To accompany the song, Lennon teamed up with David Dutton, an animator, director and editor. They both “wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. It expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.”

Furthermore, the press statement asserts that “they first shot all the narrative action and dances on a green screen; from Danza Azteca dance, to Dia de Los Muertos candle walks, to samba drummers marching.”

Dutton said: “The video is one of the first of its kind as we used Google Notebook Colab to write the AI code to the footage we shot and animated on green screen. The code and texted prompts were lines such as ‘evolve from fiery ashes to blooming flower fields’ and then AI would enhance the footage to those descriptions. We also used Stable Diffusion and Disco Diffusion.”

Check out the music video below.