Julian Lennon reacts to his father’s virtual duet with Paul McCartney









When Paul McCartney presented John Lennon behind him on the big screen at Glastonbury, it was an extraordinary moment for everyone watching on. But for his son, Julian Lennon, seeing his father who had passed away in 1980 was a truly shocking moment.

Thanks to technology created by Get Back director, Peter Jackson, McCartney was able to present his old bandmate virtually on a big screen and sync up the audio so that they could perform a duet.

When introducing ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’, ‘Macca’ teased: “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said, ‘Do you fancy that?’”

The former Beatles man had first teased this while on tour in North America. “I watched it on YouTube — and I kind of went, ‘Errr… I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that,” Julian Lennon said about this initial exposure: “It shocked me.”

Nevertheless, once the dust settled on this strange incident and McCartney repeated the feat at Glastonbury, Julian Lennon had warmed to the idea and was able to appreciate the spectacle of seeing his father “brought to life”.

You can relive the shocking Glastonbury moment below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.