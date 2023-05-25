Julia Fox says her next movie is a nebo baby version of ‘Spring Breakers’









Julia Fox, celebrated for her role opposite Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, has revealed that she’s revisiting Harmony Korine’s 2012 flick Spring Breakers this summer.

The actor told Page Six that she’s currently working on a movie called Lipstick Palm, which she co-wrote with Sara Apple. Discussing the exciting new project, Fox described it as “Weekend at Bernie’s meets Spring Breakers,” noting a dark comedy aspect to the movie.

“It’s about these two girls and they are in LA,” Fox added. “They are classic. One is an aspiring actress, and the other is a nepotism baby — but her dad had like seven kids, so the pool has been diluted. They’re drug addicts, so they are in recovery, but they are always in and out. One has a sugar daddy. There is a dead body involved somewhere.”

Fox also revealed that, although she wrote the script for Lipstick Palm, she will not take directional duties but will consider a career as an auteur in the future. “My friends always say I would make a great dictator, but what I am hoping they mean is that I would make a great director,” she said.

Elsewhere, Fox will soon grace the screen in Tony Kaye’s dark comedy The Trainer alongside Steven Van Zandt, Vito Schnabel, Bella Thorne, Taylour Paige, Gina Gershon, Lenny Kravitz, and Paris Hilton. The film delves into the existential crisis of a fitness expert, portrayed by Schnabel, unravelling over eight sleepless nights.

Furthermore, Fox is set to star in Adam and Chris Levett’s The Puppet. Beyond her acting ventures, the acclaimed actress is venturing into the realm of literature with a new memoir on the horizon.

