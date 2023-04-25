Jude Law needed to “really understand” Captain Hook to take on the role









Ahead of David Lowery’s upcoming fantasy film, Peter Pan and Wendy, Jude Law discussed how he got into character to play the villainous Captain Hook.

Lowery, who has previously directed A Ghost Story and The Green Knight, has based his live-action adaptation on the classic animated Disney version of Peter Pan from 1953.

Talking to ScreenRant, Law explained how he really had to “understand” Captain Hook to embody him. “It’s one thing to play [an] arch-villain and just turn on the camp of the bad guy, but to really understand them. To really go back and look at the damage done. The unfortunate path that this person has trod and how that affects the way they dress, the way they look, and just their spirit, their heart. That’s why I do this job. I love all that stuff. It gives you roots, it gives you gravitas when you when you step on and you have to play the part.”

He continued: “Who was he as a little boy? Obviously, so much of the theme of Peter Pan is about growing up and Hook being the adult in the mix along with the pirates. He symbolizes the bad path. He symbolizes a life where the scars heal over scars, heal over scars and it has an effect, ultimately, on his heart and on his soul.”

“Understanding and demonstrating that was the most rewarding aspect and challenging in many ways because at the same time, you’re in a fantasy. You want him to be fun. You want him to be attractive, laughable, and equally threatening. So getting that mix just right was the challenge,” Law added.

Peter Pan and Wendy is out on April 28th.