Journalist claims Courtney Love touched his crotch “without consent”









Hole vocalist Courtney Love has been accused of touching the crotch of a journalist “without consent” when they posed for a photograph following an interview at Coachella.

Frank Elaridi was speaking on an episode of his podcast Quite Frankly, where he was joined by musician Nahko Bear, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020. Bear was alleged to have touched a woman’s breasts without consent, which he denies, and after discussing the allegation, Elardi alleged inappropriate behaviour from Love.

He recalled: “I think I was like 24 or something at the time – naive. They send me to Coachella to go do an interview with her. I’m at her afterparty, interviewing her in a side room, and then she’s like, ‘Come hang out with us!’”

Elardi then said he was “caught off guard” when Love made contact with his crotch when they took the photograph. “And the second [the] photo’s done, she grabs my crotch, like, really hard. I was caught off guard. There’s literally a photo ‘cause somebody across the room snapped it [and] sent it to me.”

When asked by Bear if he wanted to “cancel her”, Elardi responded: “That’s what I’m saying. That would never cross my mind to be like, let me go after her now, 10 years later. She’s a rock star in my head. Not to justify [her behaviour] or say it’s OK, but in my head, that would never cross my mind to do that.”

Love is yet to respond to the allegation of inappropriate behaviour.