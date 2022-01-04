Josh Klinghoffer pays tribute to Betty White with a cover of ‘Golden Girls’ theme song









Pearl Jam’s touring guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, has paid tribute to the late Betty White with a cover of the Golden Girls theme song. The much-loved actor died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. White is believed to have died of natural causes at her home in Brentwood, California.

The tragic news of White’s passing comes just weeks before she was set to celebrate her centenary, which would have taken place on January 17th, 2022. The actor is perhaps best known for her role as Rose Nylund in the US TV sitcom The Golden Girls, which ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992.

John Klinghoffer, the former Red Hot Chili Peppers member, is currently performing with Pearl Jam as the group’s touring guitarist. He took to Instagram on the evening of White’s death, offering up a cover of the Golden Girls theme alongside a New Year’s toast. In a caption to the short clip, Klinghoffer wrote: “Outside my window is the last dusk of 2021. Not quite sure what to say about this year. As always, it seems like it just begun and at the same time so much has happened”.

He went on to capture the mood of the past year, writing: “There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings. It’s happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life. I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), ‘We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.’”

“As it’s a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently,” Klinghoffer continued optimistically. “Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don’t have forever.”

‘Thank You For Being A Friend’, The Golden Girls theme song, was originally performed by Cynthia Fee for the show, but was later rearranged by Andrew Gold. Klinghoffer is just one of the many names from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to the late great Betty White.

You can watch Kiinghoffer’s video tribute below.