Josh Klinghoffer to step in for Dave Navarro for Jane's Addiction tour









There is reason to be excited if you’re a fan of OG Los Angeles alt-rockers Jane’s Addiction. The band recently reunited with their original bassist Eric Avery and has planned out a series of shows across North and South America. The band has even stated that they’re working on new music. What could be better?

Well, just because Avery is back doesn’t mean that the classic lineup will be touring soon. That’s because guitarist Dave Navarro is still dealing with the after-effects of his Covid-19 diagnosis. Navarro had previously been temporarily replaced by Queens of the Stone age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwin for recent concert dates with the Smashing Pumpkins, but the band is bringing in a new face to help fill in: former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

“We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane’s shows,” the band write in a statement. “As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.”

“For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon,” the statement continues. “We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you.”

The message is signed by band members Perry Farrell, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins, but not by Navarro. It doesn’t seem as though there’s any drama or discourse to be found, considering how Navarro had previously signed off to let the band tour without him, but there are some interesting wrinkles with Klinghoffer coming aboard.

That’s because both Klinghoffer and Navarro are ex-Chili Peppers. Navarro joined RHCP in 1993 after John Frusciante quit the group. He stayed on for one album, 1995’s One Hot Minute, before being fired in 1998. Frusciante then returned, but left again in 2009, being replaced by Klinghoffer. Frusciante returned to the band for a third time in 2019, leading Klinghoffer to tour with Pearl Jam instead. Interestingly enough, Klinghoffer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Chili Peppers in 2012, but Navarro was not.

Check out the full statement from Jane’s Addiction regarding Navarro’s absence from their upcoming tour down below.

An update from the band. pic.twitter.com/qRWy0AGKQm — Jane's Addiction (@janesaddiction) January 27, 2023