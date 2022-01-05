Josh Hartnett joins new Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’









There are some contemporary Western filmmakers that demand your attention when they’re ready to release a new film, and Christopher Nolan is one of them. Despite his arguable flaws, what’s certainly clear is that he is a director with a tremendous cinematic vision, embracing originality and creative ingenuity over any sort of commercial advantage.

His latest project, following the release of Tenet in 2020, is named Oppenheimer and is set to follow the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb by scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Josh Hartnett of Pearl Harbour and The Faculty is the latest star to join the ensemble cast of actors that includes the likes of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, as well as the recently announced actors Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

Departing from Warner Bros, who he has collaborated with for decades, Christopher Nolan has this time teamed up with Universal, with the production company calling the film an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

Christopher Nolan has penned the script for the brand new drama which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy, who has previously worked with Nolan on multiple occasions, will lead the film as the divisive figure and physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh will enter the story as Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who engaged in a relationship with the scientist.

Unfortunately, for Nolan fans, the film won’t be arriving in cinemas until July 21st, 2023, though the wait will undoubtedly be worth it.