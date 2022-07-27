Joseph Quinn detained at airport by fans of 'Stranger Things'









Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has recalled a bizarre encounter when he was detained at an airport by fans of the programme.

Quinn told the anecdote during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and he almost didn’t make it to the programme. The British actor, who plays Eddie Munson on the hit Netflix show, had an incident at the airport which was quickly resolved after a member of security intervened after recognising him.

He told the chat show host: “I very nearly didn’t make it. I was taken into, I guess what you could call it, was more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, Sir?’ Well I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.”

Quinn continued: “And he didn’t believe me. And one of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone.’ And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things,’ and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?'”

After the actor had confirmed his identity, he was then quizzed about the series by the officer, and there was only one thing they wanted to know. Quinn claimed to have been asked, “Do you come back next season?” to which he replied, “I don’t know,” and the officer then snapped back, “You better.”

Watch Quinn’s appearance on the talk show below.