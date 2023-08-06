José González announces 20th-anniversary edition of debut album ‘Veneer’









Swedish singer-songwriter, José González, has announced a 20th-anniversary deluxe reissue of his 2003 debut album, Veneer. Notably, the record contains tracks such as ‘Slow Moves’ and ‘Heartbeats’, a cover of fellow Swedes, The Knife.

The expanded and remastered release is to include a bonus disc of 12 songs recorded at his 2003 performance at Gothenburg Concert Hall in Gothenburg, Sweden, the musician’s hometown. As part of that set, González played songs from the album and covers of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ and Kylie Minogue’s 1989 hit ‘Hand on Your Heart’.

The Veneer reissue also features a hand-numbered gatefold and a 24-page booklet filled with essays, a song-by-song guide by the Swedish musician, archival photographs and more. This deluxe edition will be available on double-clear vinyl and digitally. It will arrive on October 27th via Mute.

Alongside announcing the anniversary edition of his debut album, González has announced a duo of live runs for late this year and 2024. He’s also shared a clip of his famous show at Gothenburg Concert Hall to prompt excitement for the reissue.

For the live shows in November, González will play across the United States at venues such as Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel Downtown LA, Seattle’s Moore Theatre and New York’s Town Hall. This small batch of shows will also include a conversation with Mikel Cee Karlsson, who directed the 2023 film about González, A Tiger in Paradise.

In the spring of 2024, González will again play across North America, hitting Vancouver’s The Orpheum, Portland’s Revolution Hall and Austin’s Paramount Theatre and others. He will be playing Veneer in full at these shows.

Watch a clip from José González live in Gothenburg 2003 below.