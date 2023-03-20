Jordan Peele’s fourth film given an official release date









Universal Pictures has announced that Jordan Peele’s next film will arrive in cinemas for Christmas 2024. The distributor, which previously released Get Out, Us and Nope, has now added an “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele” to its release calendar. The mystery project will be released on Wednesday, December 25th, 2024.

In the same announcement, Universal also scheduled an untitled animation film from Peele’s production company Monkeypaw, set for release on September 27th, 2024. Peele has offered no information about his fourth film.

Get Out, Peele’s debut feature arrived in 2017 and won the director critical and commercial acclaim, grossing $255million at the box office and earning no fewer than four Oscar nominations. Us followed in 2019 and also garnered $255million worldwide. His latest feature, 2022’s Nope, saw him reunited with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

Peele has also served as a producer on Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated film BlacKkKlansman and Nia DaCosta’s 2022 Candyman reboot.