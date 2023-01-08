Jordan Peele bought Corey Feldman's ear from 'Stand By Me'









In a new interview with Seth Meyers, Nope director Jordan Peele has revealed he bought Corey Feldman’s iconic prosthetic ear from Stand By Me.

Peele appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, primarily to promote the launch of his residency at the Lincoln Centre. The series at the venue has been named, The Lost Rider: A Chronicle Of Hollywood Sacrifice. It will run until January 14th and features the films that inspired his critically acclaimed masterpiece, Nope.

He told Meyers: “A lot of people ask what Nope is about and [try] to understand the meaning, and it’s one of these things where it’s like, I feel like if I could really whittle it down to two sentences, I wouldn’t have made the movie. But what I could do is sort of put a bunch of films together that I think give good context to what the movie is about.”

Interestingly, there are four films in the series that star Feldman. They are Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Stand By Me, Dream A Little Dream (1989) and The Birthday (2004).

In the conversation with Meyers, Peele described the actor as “one of the greatest teen icons of all time”. The director continued: “He invited me and my producer to his house… which was awesome. He has this film that he showed [us] called The Birthday, that was unreleased, and it is— if you are a cinephile who is into a complete ‘what the F did I just watch’ experience, it is this treasure.

“And so the [Lincoln Centre series] is kind of leading up to this missing film, because the movie Nope in itself is about exploitation and erasure… So I’m very geeked to have this relationship with Feldman.”

Peele also mentioned he “thinks [Feldman] is thrilled” to have The Lost Rider featured, and said he’s “happy to consider him a friend”. Thankfully, Feldman was equally delighted when he discovered Peele had purchased the prosthetic ear from Stand By Me.

He added: “There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in Stand By Me, and I guess I very creepily bought it… I’m saying it out loud, [and] I realise how creepy it was. That’s not the thing you should share… But at the end of this thing, I mentioned it to him and he was like, ‘Wait, you got the ear?’ I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and he was like, ‘Man, I’m so glad it was you.’”

Watch the interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.