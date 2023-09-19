Jordan Peele will release black horror story anthology









Director Jordan Peele is set to share a new anthology in celebration of black horror. It’s called Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror and will be released on October 3rd by the Random House publishers.

Peele has developed a reputation as something of a psychological horror master in recent times after his movies Get Out, Us and Nope received widespread critical acclaim. Now, he has curated the finest talent in black horror literature.

19 authors are included in the anthology, including Erin E. Adams, Violet Allen, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Maurice Broaddus, Chesya Burke, P. Djèlí Clark, Ezra Claytan Daniels and Tananarive Due.

Nalo Hopkinson, N. K. Jemisin, Justin C. Key, L. D. Lewis, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Rebecca Roanhorse, Nicole D. Sconiers, Rion Amilcar Scott, Terence Taylor and Cadwell Turnbull will also be featured.

The stories will “prey on everything we think we know about our world… and redefine what it means to be afraid” and will be an important work in the history of black horror fiction.

A sample of N. K. Jemisin’s ‘Reckless Eyeballing’ is currently available to read on the book’s Amazon listing and looks to provide the same kind of tension that Peele is noted for in his films.

The book will be available in hardcover, Kindle and audiobook formats and is available to preorder on Amazon. It currently sits at the top of the Black and African American Horror Fiction best-sellers list on the site, thanks to its big preorder numbers.