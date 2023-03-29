Jonny Greenwood says Apple Music Classical app will give fans “clarity”









Radiohead guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood has said that Apple’s new classical music streaming service will give “clarity” to those wanting to explore the genre.

The band member and film composer explained that it can be “quite off-putting” for people seeking to discover new composers due to the vast amount of material on offer. However, he believes Apple Music Classical, a standalone streaming app, will do away with this.

After the app’s launch, Greenwood said: “What I’m encouraged by is that so many people who listen to the kind of music that Radiohead make also have a deep interest in classical music.”

“But until now, it can be quite off-putting trying to discover more about composers,” he continued. “I just think there’s a whole market of people who are interested in artists like (US composer) Steve Reich, for example, and think of them as all being quite similar.”

“But until now, when you look for Steve Reich on Apple Music it’s quite off-putting, and it’s quite limitless, the amount of recordings and pieces,” Greenwood explained. “And the clarity that it’s going to give to people when they want to actually step into this amazing world of music is going to be a huge help, I think.”

Oliver Schusser, the Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, said of the app: “We love music — that’s really what we’re all about — and classical music is foundational to music of all genres.”

Continuing: “Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning”.

