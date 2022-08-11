The Joni Mitchell song that shaped a Led Zeppelin classic









The impact Joni Mitchell has had on popular culture has been tremendous. Perhaps the ultimate heroine of the counterculture, she is an artist in every sense of the word, and her efforts are hailed as some of the most important in existence. With records such as Ladies of the Canyon, Blue and Court and Spark, Mitchell is consistently named amongst the essentials that every record collector should own.

A true iconoclast, Mitchell has always followed her sense of the self and colourful creative vision, which has seen her experiment with folk, jazz, and rock, whilst augmenting her music with the siren-like quality of her voice, espousing an otherworldy essence that has made her work adored by many different generations. Although people have been critical of some of the opinions she has aired over the years, it is impossible to doubt her standing in the proliferation of popular music.

It’s a testament to the quality of her efforts that everyone from metal legends Opeth to contemporary popstar Harry Styles has namechecked Mitchell over the years, indicating the universal appeal and the ability to connect people from all walks of life that it has.

Notably, pop queen Madonna credits Mitchell with being the one that galvanised her as a teenager. She said: “I was really, really into Joni Mitchell. I knew every word to Court and Spark; I worshipped her when I was in high school. Blue is amazing. I would have to say of all the women I’ve heard, she had the most profound effect on me from a lyrical point of view.”

One of the most notable proponents of Mitchell is English rock legends, Led Zeppelin. Frontman Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page were such fans of the Canadian songstress that they heavily drew on her work for their song ‘Going to California’ from 1971’s Led Zeppelin IV.

The band have openly stated how her song ‘California’ – taken from her 1971 masterpiece Blue – was one of the main inspirations for their folk-oriented track. At the time of writing her piece, Mitchell was living in the artistic hub of Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, but whilst it was a culturally significant place, it was also a somewhat perilous environment with it being so earthquake-prone.

The song ‘California’ finds Mitchell discussing her adventures on a trip to Europe, but her longing to return home. Echoing this, in ‘Going to California’, Robert Plant assumes the guise of a man wanting to leave his unkind wife behind and start afresh in California. Both Plant and Page were so mesmerised by Mitchell that in their song, Plant’s character seeks out a girl just like her, who has “love in her eyes and flowers in her hair” and “plays guitar and cries and sings”.

‘Going to California’ was one of the tracks Zeppelin played during the acoustic segments in their sets between 1971 and 1977, and reflecting just how great of an effect Mitchell had on them, Plant would sometimes sing the word “Joni” after the line, “She plays guitar and cries and sings”.

