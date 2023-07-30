Joni Mitchell releases live album from Newport Folk Festival comeback gig









Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has unveiled a live album, capturing the magic of her unexpected performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, which marked Mitchell’s triumphant return to the renowned music festival after her first appearance since 1969.

The set included acclaimed musician Brandi Carlile accompanying Mitchell on tracks such as ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’, and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’. The live album, titled At Newport: Featuring the Joni Jam, coincides with the return of the Newport Folk Festival.

In a noteworthy moment from the set, Mitchell performed a stirring rendition of ‘A Case Of You’, with Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford. This, alongside other classics, cements the live album as a nostalgic tour through Mitchell’s impressive musical legacy.

Fans won’t find At Newport: Featuring the Joni Jam on Spotify, however. In a show of solidarity with fellow musician Neil Young, Mitchell removed her entire catalogue from the streaming service last year.

Young’s demand for his music to be pulled from Spotify came in response to what he felt was the platform’s promotion of misinformation about vaccines through the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. At Newport: Featuring the Joni Jam will instead be available on Apple Music.

Earlier this summer, Mitchell marked another milestone as she performed her first full headline show in over two decades at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State. Like the Newport set, the concert saw her share the stage with Carlile and a group of collaborators, including Marcus Mumford.

Mitchell’s setlist was a mix of tracks from across her career and a few covers, presenting the audience with a 24-song musical journey. The show began with ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, followed by fan-favourites from her iconic album ‘Blue’ including ‘A Case Of You’, ‘Carey’, a rendition of George Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’, and more.