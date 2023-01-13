Joni Mitchell to receive the 2023 Gershwin Prize









Joni Mitchell will be honoured with the 2023 Gershwin Prize, awarded by the United States Library of Congress. The long-serving Canadian singer-songwriter will be handed the prize at a tribute concert in Washington on March 1st.

Mitchell joins a prestigious group of musicians to have won the award, including the likes of Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson, although remarkably, Mitchell is just the third woman to have earned the honour, alongside Gloria Estefan and Carole King.

Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, said in a statement: “Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages. Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honoured to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

As of yet, we don’t know whether or not Mitchell herself will perform at the tribute concert. In the press release from the Library of Congress, she said, “This is a very prestigious award. Thanks for honouring me.”

The folk icon had recently hinted at a new album being released in a conversation with Elton John. John said: “Music has helped you so much, and it’s beautiful to watch you evolve. And people out there, you haven’t heard things from the Newport Folk Festival yet, but I think there’s going to be an album coming out of that one?”

Mitchell then replied, “Yeah, we’re trying to put that out,” before revealing they “didn’t have any” rehearsals prior to the Newport performance.

Mitchell will be taking to the stage for the first time since 2000. Brandi Carlile recently commented: “She said, ‘I want to play again.’ Joni Mitchell is going to play. No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years.”