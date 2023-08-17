Joni Mitchell announces ‘Archives Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972 – 1975)’









Joni Mitchell has announced the third volume in her Archives series titled Archives Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972 – 1975).

The new box set will be released on October 6th via Rhino Records and features rare recordings, all personally collected by Mitchell.

The collection also features demos and alternate versions of tracks from the sessions for For The Roses, Court and Spark, and The Hissing of Summer Lawns. There are also several live recordings, including a 1972 performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, alongside tracks from sessions with James Taylor, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.

Fans will also be able to enjoy an accompanying photo book and conversations about this period of time with former Rolling Stone journalist Cameron Crowe.

Mitchell also released an early demo of her biggest hit ‘Help Me’, which will be included on the box set, alongside new track listing information.

Previous archives volumes include recordings containing over six hours of unreleased material, along with with new 40-page liner notes, comprised of Mitchell’s conversations with Crowe discussing the archival material. “The early stuff, I shouldn’t be such a snob against it,” Mitchell said in a statement about the material.

The first volume in Mitchell’s archive series also a Grammy in 2022 for Best Historical Album.

Listen to ‘Help Me’ below.