Jonathan Kasdan is still “haunted” by 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' plot hole









Jonathan Kasdan, the writer of the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, has said in a recent interview that he is still “haunted” by a plot hole in the spin-off film.

Released in 2018, the movie centres around the origins of Han Solo, a smuggler originally played by Hollywood star Harrison Ford in George Lucas’ sci-fi trilogy. Played by Alden Ehrenreich, the film sees young Solo get involved in a large-scale heist within the criminal underworld, where he teams up with Lando (Donald Glover), Tobias (Woody Harrelson) and the droid L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

A writer on the spin-off prequel, Kasdan spoke of his slight regret in an interview with The Holywood Reporter, stating: “I’ll tell you the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo…I’m going to reveal the writer’s nightmare right now”.

Continuing, he explains: “If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] heist, why does he send his most trusted aid [Qi’ra] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium?… It seems to me that he’s going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job”.

Kasdan was so frustrated by the mistake that he was keen to do a sequel to “retcon” at the moment but reveals that as time has passed, he has become less and less keen for more Solo stories. “As the years have gone by and there has been more Star Wars, my enthusiasm for doing more Solo has waned,” he told the publication, adding, “only because there’s so much great Star Wars out there right now”.

Take a look at the trailer for the underrated Star Wars flick below.