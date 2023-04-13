Cannes 2023: Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ announced for film festival









The Zone of Interest‘, the latest film by Jonathan Glazer, has been announced for Cannes 2023. The news came during the annual Cannes Film Festival press conference at the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where festival chief Thierry Fremaux unveiled the Official Selection for the 76th edition.

From the director that made Under The Skin, Glazer’s new film tells the story of a Nazi officer who falls in love with the partner of the commander of the Auschwitz concentration camp. It looked in doubt whether the film would be ready in time to be picked up for Official Selection, having been forced to undergo numerous reshoots.

However, as the lineup announcement approached, it became clear that Glazer’s film was not only ready but was also a potential Cannes candidate. Glazer’s three previous films have gone in for the Croisette.

It’s already been announced that the festival will open with Maiwenn’s period drama Jeanne du Barry, which stars Johnny Depp. Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund, who has won the Palme d’Or twice in the past, will preside over the Cannes Festival jury. The 76th edition will run from May 16th to 27th.

