Jonah Hill asks fans to stop making comments about his body









One of the most promising artistic voices working in Hollywood today, Jonah Hill is known for his brilliant comedic performances in cult classics like Superbad as well as modern gems such as The Wolf of Wall Street. He has even proven his talents as a filmmaker with his refreshingly vulnerable coming-of-age masterpiece Mid90s.

Throughout his career, Hill has been body-shamed and subjected to psychological torture by the effects of fame. It has had a hugely negative impact on his mental health, leading him to say: “I assume everything I do in life is gonna be a failure, and then if it turns up roses, then I’m psyched.” He also claimed that Hollywood made him feel “fat and gross and unattractive” and it took a long time to work on those feelings.

This year, The Daily Mail ran a vapid piece which contained shirtless pictures of Hill in an attempt to generate gossip but Hill was quick to respond to the article. He posted screenshots of those images on his own Instagram page and claimed that this invasion of privacy does not hurt him anymore because he has learnt to accept himself.

In the caption of the post, Hill explained: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

Adding, “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.”

Despite repeatedly asking everyone to refrain from making comments about his body, Hill had to remind his fans once again. “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body. Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect,” the actor wrote to his 3.1 million followers.

